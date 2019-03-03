AMES, Iowa -- The Sioux City Metros got off to a good start in the third-place game against Omaha in the MHSHL third-place tournament game on Sunday.
The Metros jumped out to a 1-0 lead but Omaha tied the game early in the second period. Once the Metros broke the tie late in the second period, they controlled the rest of the game. The Metros, the second seed, added two more goals in the third period and defeated Omaha 4-1 for third place in the MHSHL tournament.
Waterloo, the top-seeded team, won the tournament with a 2-1 victory over Cedar Rapids, the No. 3 seed and the team that defeated the Metros on Saturday. Omaha was the No. 4 seed.
Sioux City opened the scoring with a Max Beller goal at the 6:15 mark of the first period. Reece McDonald and Alec Nieman assisted on the goal.
Omaha knotted the score at 1-1 20 seconds into the second period with a goal from Brock James.
The score remained tied until Beller scored his second goal of the game, this time at the 15:28 mark of the second period for a 2-1 advanced. Taylor Frerichs and Tyler Ownby assisted on the goal.
The Metros broke the game open in the third period. Sioux City took advantage of a power play, only their second of the game, as Ownby scored for a 3-1 lead. McDonald and Bricker assisted on the goal.
Then at the 16:22 mark of the third period, McDonald put the game away with a goal for a 4-1 advantage. Beller and Easton Ransford assisted on the goal.
Blake Beller was in goal for the Metros and turned away 22 of the 23 shots he faced.
The Metros finish the season with a 28-4 record.