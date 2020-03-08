Sioux City Metros finish in third place

AMES, Iowa -- The Sioux City Metros finished in third place at the Midwest High School Hockey League tournament after the Metros beat Waterloo 5-2.
Sioux City, which was the No. 3 seed, took the lead early in the game on a power play goal by Taylor Frerichs at the 2:35 mark of the first period. Cale Bricker got the assist.
The Metros held onto the lead until late in the second period when Waterloo, the top-seed in the tournament, scored at the 16:11 mark. It took about 30 seconds later for Sioux City to regain the lead as Tyler Ownby scored an unassisted goal for a 2-1 advantage going into the third period.
Frerichs added his second goal on another power play to put the Metros up 3-1 at the 4:27 mark. Then 13 seconds later, Sioux City had another power play and Smith Archer scored for a 4-1 advantage. Chase Mann and Colby Nieman each assisted on the goal.
Waterloo scored at the 12:45 mark of the third on a power play but Sioux City put the game away with an empty net goal by Dayson Tucker for the 5-2 win. Ethan Burge assisted.
Sioux City outshot Waterloo 50-20 in the third-place game. Collin Patrick made 18 saves for the Metros.
Kansas City won the MHSHL title after beating Cedar Rapids 5-2 on Sunday.