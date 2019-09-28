WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hope Cvrk and Lily Wright each turned in a top-4 individual performance on Saturday as members of the Sioux City Metro team at the Tiger Tankers Invitational hosted by West Des Moines Valley High School.
Cvrk finished in second place in the 100-yard backstroke race, as she touched the finish line in 59.68 seconds. While that wasn't a winning time, it was good enough to make the IGHSAU meet cut.
Dowling Catholic's Katie Broderick (56.77) edged Cvrk, and set a new meet record.
Wright was third in the 100 breaststroke, as she finished in 1 minute, 8.47 seconds. Hayley Kimmel of Linn-Mar won in 1:06.16.
You have free articles remaining.
Wright's time was also beneath the state cut.
The Metro team also earned a fourth-place finish in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:54.
As a team, the Metro girls were seventh with 147 points, and the Spencer swim team earned ninth with 92 points. Dowling won with 443 points.