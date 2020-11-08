Sioux City Metros finish sweep of Omaha

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Metros hockey team got its second-straight sweep to start the season as the Metros picked up a 3-1 win over Omaha on Sunday to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Omaha falls to 2-2.

Sioux City jumped out to a quick lead with two goals in the first period. The Metros added an insurance goal in the second and didn't allow the Lancers to score until the third with the game in hand.

Kolton Kane got the Metros first goal 26 seconds into the game.

At the 11:24 mark, Tyler Ownby scored for the 2-0 lead as Brenden Lynch and Cade Hesse each assisted.

The Metros made it 3-0 in the second period when Ethan Burge scored at the 13:22 mark. Kane and Ownby each assisted.

Omaha's goal game at the 6:04 mark in the third by Maksim Buldyk on a power play.

Omaha outshot Sioux City 27 to 26. Sioux City's Keegan Devries made 26 saves in the win.

