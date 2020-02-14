Sioux City Metros get by Fremont

FREMONT, Neb. -- Sioux City scored a goal late in the second period to take a 2-1 lead against Fremont and while the Metros didn't score again, they held Fremont scoreless in the final period for the 2-1 victory.
With the win, the Metros have 46 points to move back into second place.
Taylor Frerichs scored Sioux City's first goal just 2:29 into the game. Ethan Bruge and Drake Anderson both assisted.
Fremont tied the game just 2:05 into the second period but at the 13:04 mark, Frerichs scored his second goal of the game which proved to be the game-winning. Cale Bricker and Easton Ransford each had an assist on the goal.
Sioux City outshot Fremont 52-13. Collin Patrick had 12 saves for the Metros.