Sioux City Metros get shootout win over Des Moines

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Metros bounced back from Saturday's loss to pick up a shootout win over the Des Moines Oak Leafs on Sunday, 3-2.

The win keeps Sioux City right in pace with Waterloo for the top spot in the MHSHL. Sioux City improves to 15-2-0-1 with the win and now has 32 points, one behind Waterloo, which moved past the Metros this weekend.

Des Moines took a 1-0 lead at the 9:14 mark of the first period with a goal and held onto that advantage going into the second period.

About six minutes into the second period, Dayson Tucker made it 1-1 with a goal as Chase Mann and Tyler Ownby each had an assist.

The game remained tied at one when Sioux City took a short lead when Taylor Frerichs scored nine minutes into the third period. Cale Bricker and Easton Ransford each had an assist.

Des Moines bounced back with a goal about 1:45 later to make it 2-2. Neither team could get the game-winner in the final minutes of the third period or in overtime, leading to the shootout.

Both teams missed their first opportunities but Ethan Burge scored for Sioux City and Des Moines missed. Then the Oak Leafs couldn't score on their third opportunity, giving Sioux City the 1-0 shootout advantage and a 3-2 win.

Collin Patrick, who suited up for the Sioux City Musketeers as an emergency goalie on Tuesday, made 23 saves in the win and was in between the pipes during the shootout.

