Sioux City Metros get win over Fremont

FREMONT, Neb. -- Even though the Sioux City Metro hockey team had 45 shots in Saturday's game at Fremont, the Metros had some trouble getting the puck in the net.

The Metros defense held strong, giving the offense some time. Midway through the second period, the Metros got a goal and then they added another one in the third period and that gave Sioux City a 2-0 win over Fremont.

Drake Anderson scored halfway through the second period for the 1-0 lead. Kai Barner and Chase Mann each had an assist.

Then in the third period, Sioux City scored on a power play about 11 minutes into period. Tyler Ownby scored the goal and Taylor Frerichs and Ethan Burge had the assists.

Sioux City goes into the holiday break with a 14-2 record and lead the MHSHL with 29 points. The Metros are two points ahead of 13-1-1 Waterloo.

The Metros outshot Fremont 45-18 in the contest. Collin Patrick picked up another shutout on the season as he stopped all 18 shots.

