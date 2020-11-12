Sioux City Metros go into state swimming looking to have fun

“The 50 free is tough because she’s so little. You don’t have a whole lot of wiggle room. Some of the girls are 6’0 and have an advantage,” Hegarty said. “She has to work for it. She’s quick and her underwater are so amazing. If she can get into her turn quick and blast off the wall, I don’t know. Anything can happen. We are hoping for the podium.”

It’s the second trip to state for Baller, who is a junior. It’s first time Baller will compete as an individual at state as she will compete in the 100 fly and the 200 freestyle.

Baller qualified in those two events along with the two relays despite dealing with tonsilitis this season.

“She’s been able to train hard for the last month. She did taper for districts but still looked tired. I don’t think her taper set in so she will be rested,” Hegarty said. “I think she will drop more time on her 200 free. For her to sneak in the 100 fly with the last spot was great.”

Baller goes into state with a seed time of 1:01.92 in the 100 fly and 1:59.55 in the 200 free.

Cvrk and Baller are part of the 200 free relay team along with Avery Koopmans and Maria McGowan.

The relay is seeded 14th with a time of 1:42.57.