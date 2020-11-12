Sioux City Metros go into state swimming looking to have fun

Sioux City Metros girls’ swimming coach Molly Hegarty is tempering expectations a bit for the IGHSAU state swimming meet on Saturday in Marshalltown.
The Metros are competing in six events. Hope Cvrk and Brecken Baller will each swim in two individual events and the Metros will compete in the 200-yard relay and the 400-yard relay.
It’s not that Hegarty doesn’t have expectations for Cvrk, Baller and the two relays. She definitely does.
But before the season started and even at points during the season, Hegarty didn’t even know if the season would get to this point because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
So Hegarty wants those who are going to state to take it all in and most importantly, have fun.
“That’s kind of the mindset this year. We are so excited we get to go to state. The spring teams, they got that taken from them,” Hegarty said. “We are so excited to have the opportunity to go. If we have expectations, awesome. If not, we get to go to state and participate.
“We are just thrilled that we have gotten this far into our season without any issues. It’s been full of uncertainties and we are glad we even get to go.”
Cvrk will be competing on both relays and it is the senior’s fourth time competing at state as an individual.
Last season Cvrk placed fourth in the 100 butterfly, her specialty. She was 10th in the eventh as a sophomore and 12th as a freshman.
Cvrk has a seed time of 57.02 seconds, which is the No. 2 seed after Scarlet Martin’s 54.11. Martin won the event last year.
Cvrk’s best time in the fly is 56.36, which she swam last season.
Hegarty said she just wants Cvrk to have fun during her final high school 100 fly.
“We absolutely have no expectations for the 100 butterfly. It’s her baby, it’s her favorite event,” Hegarty said. “She went into it with high, high hopes last year and for whatever reason, fell a little short. This year we decided senior year, no expectations. If you make the podium great, if you don’t, great.
“I just want her to swim and have fun.”
Hegarty let Cvrk pick what her second individual event was going to be at districts and Cvrk went with the 50-freestyle.
Cvrk had plenty of events to choose from — the 100 backstroke, the 100 freestyle, the 500 freestyle to name a few — but she went with the 50 free because she qualified for state in the event as a freshman, so she wanted to end her high school career doing the same event.
She placed in the top-15 in the 50 free as a freshman. This season, Cvrk goes in with the second-best seed of 23.76, trailing Ames junior Meghan Donald’s 23.68.
“The 50 free is tough because she’s so little. You don’t have a whole lot of wiggle room. Some of the girls are 6’0 and have an advantage,” Hegarty said. “She has to work for it. She’s quick and her underwater are so amazing. If she can get into her turn quick and blast off the wall, I don’t know. Anything can happen. We are hoping for the podium.”
It’s the second trip to state for Baller, who is a junior. It’s first time Baller will compete as an individual at state as she will compete in the 100 fly and the 200 freestyle.
Baller qualified in those two events along with the two relays despite dealing with tonsilitis this season.
“She’s been able to train hard for the last month. She did taper for districts but still looked tired. I don’t think her taper set in so she will be rested,” Hegarty said. “I think she will drop more time on her 200 free. For her to sneak in the 100 fly with the last spot was great.”
Baller goes into state with a seed time of 1:01.92 in the 100 fly and 1:59.55 in the 200 free.
Cvrk and Baller are part of the 200 free relay team along with Avery Koopmans and Maria McGowan.
The relay is seeded 14th with a time of 1:42.57.
“Those girls feed off each other. If one of them has a bad race, the other ones will pick it up and swim a little faster,” Hegarty said. “Those girls are amazing people in general. They can go much faster than what they went (Saturday) and they all agree.”
Cvrk and Baller will team with Koopman and Katelyn Shaputis in the 400 free.
The group is seeded 12th with a time of 3:42.55.
“I threw those four on it at one meet and I liked the way it looked,” Hegarty said. “Katelyn meshes well with them and she wanted to go to state so bad. As a sophomore, she’s earned her spot for sure.”
Elexis Hamman and Emily Licht will be going as alternates for the relays.
