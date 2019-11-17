Sioux City Metros have second straight 8-0 win

DUBUQUE, Iowa -- For the second straight day, the Sioux City Metros hockey team defeated Dubuque 8-0.

It is the fifth straight win for the Metros, who improved to 5-1 on the season. Dubuque falls to 4-4.

Kai Barner opened the game with a goal for a 1-0 lead with an assist by Tyler Ownby. Then at the 5:51 mark fo the first period, Dayson Tucker scored. Ownby and Cale Bricker both had assists. Barner added his second goal of the game at the 10:53 mark of the first period as Taylor Frerichs and Ownby each had an assist. Cale Bricker closed out the scoring in the first period with a goal at the 14:59 mark and Frerichs had the assist.

Chase Mann scored 55 seconds into the second period as Tucker and Ethan Burge each assisted on it. Mann then assisted on Smith Archer's goal 2:08 into the second. Bricker scored his second goal of the game at the 10:30 mark in the second period. Ownby had his fourth assist of the game and Colby Nieman also assisted.

Mann added his second goal of the game in the third period and Burge assisted.

Sioux City outshot Dubuque 49-10 in the win. Collin Patrick had his fifth shutout of the season and he made 10 saves.

