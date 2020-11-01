Sioux City Metros hockey opens season with two wins

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Metros hockey team hosted the Des Moines Capitals for two games this weekend and the Metros picked up two wins.

The Metros beat the Capitals 2-0 on the Saturday and then beat the Capitals 3-2 on Sunday.

Sioux City was held scoreless in the first two periods of the season but also held the Capitals scoreless.

In the third period, Tyler Ownby scored the Metros' first goal of the season at the 4:16 mark. Kolton Kane had the assist. Then Ownby sealed the win with his second goal, this time an empty netter, at the 15:39 mark. Chase Mann had the assist.

Sioux City held a 32 to 22 shots advantage. Metro goalkeeper Kegan Devries opened the season with a shutout as he made 22 saves.

In the game on Sunday, the first period was scoreless. The Metros took a 2-0 lead in the second period.

Ownby scored his third goal of the weekend at the 5:53 mark of the second as Mann and Ethan Burge assisted. Mann then added two more points for the weekend with a goal at the 10:31 mark in the second. Burge assisted.

The Capitals made it a one-goal game in the 5:12 mark in the third with a goal by Brett Baxter and then they tied the game with a goal a minute later by Gabe Myers.