Sioux City Metros hockey team wins 2-0 over Quad City

SIOUX CITY — Sioux City Metros goalkeeper Collin Patrick recorded 30 saves as they shut out the Quad City Blues 2-0 on Saturday at the IBP Ice Center.
It is the sixth time in eight games this season that the Metros have shut out their opponent. In the eight games, Sioux City is outscoring its opponent 60-5.
The two Metros (7-1-0) goals came from Cale Bricker and Taylor Frerichs.
Bricker's goal came in the first period, and it was assisted by Kai Barner and Ethan Burge.
Frerichs scored in the second period and it was a short-handed goal that was unassisted.
The Metros have won seven straight.