Sioux City Metros lose in double overtime in MHSHL semifinals

AMES, Iowa -- The Sioux City Metros prep hockey team lost a heartbreaker to Kansas City in the Midwest High School Hockey League semifinals on Saturday.

After going up 2-0 against Kansas City, the No. 2 seed, the No. 3 seed Metros were held scoreless for the rest of the game. Kansas City scored a goal in the second and third periods each to force overtime.

The game needed another extra period and this time Kansas City got the game-winning goal for a 3-2 lead to advance to Sunday's championship game.

Sioux City will play for third place at 9 a.m. on Sunday against Waterloo, the top seed who lost to Cedar Rapids on Saturday.

Easton Ransford scored Sioux City's first goal at the 4:21 mark of the first period. Taylor Frerichs and Cale Bricker had the assist. Then at the 13:31 mark, Frerichs added a goal of his own and Bricker had the assist.

But Kansas City slowed down Sioux City's offense the rest of the way, holding the Metros to a total of 22 shots.

Kansas City was able to test Sioux City's defense, which has only given up 39 goals on the season coming into the semifinals, probably the most it has been tested this season. Kansas City finished the game with 50 shots. Metros goalie Collin Patrick made 47 saves.