Sioux City Metros score 11 goals in win over Okoboji

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Metro hockey team scored five goals in the first period and didn't slow down in an 11-0 win over Okoboji which saw the Metros outshoot the Mammoths 72-10 on Friday.

Taylor Frerichs scored the first two goals in the game as Easton Ransford and Cale Bricker assisted on the first goal and Ethan Bruge and Drake Anderson assisted on the second. Dayson Tucker scored the third goal with Smith Archer and Chase Mann assisting. Archer got his goal next as Tucker ant Tyler Ownby assisted. Then Ransford scored for the 5-0 lead as Bricker and Frerichs assisted.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Frerichs scored his third goal to open the second period and Bricker had the assist. Kai Barner scored a power play goal as Ownby and Bricker assisted. Archer followed with his second goal as Mann assisted.

Bricker scored a shorthanded goal in the third with Barner and Burge assisting. Then Mann got his first goal of the game as Tucker and Archer assisted. Frerichs followed with his fourth goal as Ransford got the assist.

Collin Patrick made 10 saves for the shutout for the Metros.

Sioux City improves to 21-2-1-1 and has 44 points to move into second place. Okoboji is 0-24.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0