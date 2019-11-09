Sioux City Metros score 14 goals in win

OKOBOJI, Iowa -- For the second straight game, the Sioux City Metros scored more than 10 goals in a game as they defeated Okoboji 14-0 on Saturday.
Sioux City improved to 3-1 overall and have won three straight matches.
You have free articles remaining.
Dayson Tucker led Sioux City's offense with three goals and two assists and Taylor Frerichs had two goals and two assists. Smith Archer had two goals and one assist and Cale Bricker added two goals. Chase Mann had a goal and four assists and Tyler Ownby had one goal and three assists. Colby Nieman had one goal and two assists and Drake Anderson had one assist. Kai Barner had a goal and Ethan Burge had three assists. Cade Hesse had one assist.
Sioux City outshot Okoboji 59-5. Collin Patrick had his third straight shutout and he had five saves.
Sioux City's junior varsity team beat Okoboji 7-0 on Friday and also won Saturday's junior varsity game 8-1.