Sioux City Metros score 14 goals in win

Dayson Tucker led Sioux City's offense with three goals and two assists and Taylor Frerichs had two goals and two assists. Smith Archer had two goals and one assist and Cale Bricker added two goals. Chase Mann had a goal and four assists and Tyler Ownby had one goal and three assists. Colby Nieman had one goal and two assists and Drake Anderson had one assist. Kai Barner had a goal and Ethan Burge had three assists. Cade Hesse had one assist.