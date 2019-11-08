Sioux City Metros score 16 in win

Cale Bricker led the team with four goals and two assists and Taylor Frerichs had three goals and four assits. Chase Mann had two goals and four assists and Tyler Ownby and Dayson Tucker each had two goals and two assists. Smith Archer had two goals and Ethan Burge had a goal and seven assists. Colby Nieman had five assists and Kai Barner and Easton Ransford each had two assists. Landon Topf and Cade Hesse each had an assist.