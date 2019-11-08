Sioux City Metros score 16 in win

OKOBOJI, Iowa -- The Sioux City Metros scored eight goals in the first period and went on to beat Okoboji 16-0 on Friday.
The Metros improved to 2-1 on the season, Okoboji fell to 0-3. The two teams play again on Saturday.
Cale Bricker led the team with four goals and two assists and Taylor Frerichs had three goals and four assits. Chase Mann had two goals and four assists and Tyler Ownby and Dayson Tucker each had two goals and two assists. Smith Archer had two goals and Ethan Burge had a goal and seven assists. Colby Nieman had five assists and Kai Barner and Easton Ransford each had two assists. Landon Topf and Cade Hesse each had an assist.
Sioux City only allowed seven shots in the game and had 62 shots. Collin Patrick made seven saves for Sioux City, Walker Radcliffe had 46 saves for Okoboji.