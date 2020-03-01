Sioux City Metros score three unanswered in win

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Metros hockey team found itself in a 2-0 hole after the first period but the Metros bounced back in the second period with three goals.

The Metros didn't allow Lincoln's offense to do much of anything after the first period as Sioux City went on to win 3-2 on Sunday.

Sioux City improves to 26-4-0-1 on the season and is tied with Kansas City with 54 points for second place.

Lincoln got a goal right away in the game and added another late in the first period.

Chase Mann got the Metros on the board with a goal at the 4:31 mark in the second period. Smith Archer and Dayson Tucker both assisted. Then Mann scored an unassisted goal at the 12:34 mark of the second period to tie the game. A minute later, Cale Bricker put the Metros up 3-2 with a goal. Kai Barner and Ethan Burge both assisted on the goal.

Sioux City outshot Lincoln 42-22 in the game. Collin Patrick made 20 saves in the win.

