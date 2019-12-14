Sioux City Metros score twice in 3rd period to beat Omaha

SIOUX CITY -- Omaha tied Saturday's game in the third period but the Sioux City Metros were able to break the tie and added an insurance goal to pick up a 4-2 win over Omaha on Saturday.
With the win, the Metros improve to 13-2 overall and have 27 points to lead the MHSHL. Omaha falls to 6-6 on the season.
Sioux City went on up 1-0 in the first period with a goal from Easton Ransford. Taylor Frerichs and Kai Barner each had an assist.
Omaha made it 1-1 late in the first period with a goal from Maksim Buldyk.
Sioux City retook the lead early in the second period with a goal from Cale Bricker to go up 2-1. Ransford and Frerichs both assisted.
The Metros kept the lead until 16 seconds into the third period when Brock James scored to make it 2-2.
At the eight-minute mark of the third, Smith Archer put the Metros back up 3-2 with a power play goal. Tyler Ownby and Ethan Burge each had an assist.
Then on another power play, Bricker put the game away with a goal. Chase Mann and Colby Nieman each had an assist.
Sioux City outshot Omaha 24-22 in the contest. Collin Patrick made 20 saves for the Metros.