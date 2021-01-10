Sioux City Metros scored 4 first period goals in rout

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Sioux City Metros hockey team scored four goals in the first period for a 4-0 lead and scored two more goals the rest of the way in a 6-1 win over Lincoln on Sunday.

Sioux City improves to 8-3 on the season with 16 points. Lincoln falls to 2-9.

Max Barker started the scoring for the Metros with a goal just 1:31 into the game. Kolton Kane got the assist.

Then almost five minutes into the game, Drake Anderson scored a power play goal for a 2-0 lead. Cade Hesse had the assist.

Carter Johnson made it 3-0 10 minutes into the first period as Tristan Woodbury and Ehtan Burge each had an assist.

Kai Barner rounded out the scoring in the first period with a goal for a 4-0 lead as Kane had the assist.

Barner added a power play goal in the second period as Chase Mann and Tyler Ownby each had an assist. Lincoln scored its only goal in the second period.

Barner complete his hat trick in the third period with a goal as Ownby and Mann assisted once again.

Lochlink Jackson made 27 saves in the win for the Metros.

