Sioux City Metros scored 7 goals in win

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Metros hockey team had a 3-1 lead after the first period, a 6-2 after the second and went on to beat Mason City 7-4 on Saturday.

With the win, Sioux City improves to 10-3 and now has 18 points. Mason City falls to 6-10.

Max Barker, which an assist from Cade Hesse and Drake Anderson, put Sioux City up 1-0 in the first period. Mason City tied the game about three minutes later.

Then on a power play, Kai Barner scored for a 2-1 Metros led and they led the rest of the way. Tyler Ownby and Ethan Burge had the assist.

The Metros made it 3-1 with a goal by George Johnson, Kolton Kane had the assist.

In the second period, Ownby scored as Chase Mann and Kane had the assist. It became 5-1 with a goal by Carter Johnson. Kane and Burge had the assist. Mason City got its second goal.

The Metros had a 6-2 lead going into the third after a goal by Brenden Lynch. Hesse and Barker had the assist.

Anderson scored the Metros final goal early in the third period as Mann and Barner had the assist. Mason City got two late goals.

