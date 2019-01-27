SHAWNEE, Kan. | Varsity and junior varsity teams from the Sioux City Metros each split a pair of Midwest High School Hockey League games during the weekend at the Kansas City Ice Center.
Sioux City’s varsity extended its winning streak to five games following Saturday’s 5-4 overtime win over the Kansas City Jets, highlighted by Smith Archer’s game-winning goal. However, the Jets scored two unanswered third-period goals Sunday to take a 3-2 victory.
Archer recorded his first-ever MHSHL hat trick in Saturday’s triumph. Coach Jesse Monell’s Metros trailed 4-1 when Archer scored the first of his two third-period goals, assisted by Cale Bricker and Alec Nieman at the 4:04 mark.
A minute and two seconds later, Archer and Dayson Tucker assisted on Max Beller’s goal. Sioux City forced overtime when Archer scored with 4:24 left in regulation, assisted by Easton Ransford.
Archer hiked his season total to 21 points (8 goals, 13 assists) when he scored on assists from Bricker and Ethan Burge at the 3:09 mark of overtime.
Sioux City, which also received a first-period power-play goal from Reece McDonald, outshot Kansas City 36-19. Bricker and Ransford each dished two assists.
Winning goaltender Blake Beller converted 15 of 19 save chances.
Sioux City (19-3-2) rallied from a 1-0 deficit to score a pair of second-period goals on Sunday morning.
Bricker tied the game on a goal at the 5:39 mark. Taylor Frerichs, the team leader in goals (17), assists (21) and points (38), snapped the tie with a goal 11 minutes later.
Kansas City (14-8-2) had a pair of multiple-point producers in Saturday’s overtime loss and both contributed in the third-period rally.
Henry Mahaffy, who had a goal and two assists on Saturday, tied the game 2-2 on a goal 30 seconds into the third period. Nikolas Svetlak made it two goals and an assist on the weekend with his game-winner, a penalty shot at the 6:18 mark.
Blake Beller (19-3-2) converted 22 of 25 save chances.
Sioux City’s junior varsity fell 2-0 on Saturday. Goaltender Collin Patrick converted 26 of 28 saves.
The Metros improved their JV record to 10-13-1 following Sunday’s 3-1 victory. Kai Barner assisted on Carter Johnson’s second-period goal that snapped a 1-1 tie, then scored an unassisted empty-net goal in the third period.
Chase Mann scored a first-period goal for the Metros. Patrick converted 34 of 35 save chances.
Sioux City will play games Saturday and Sunday at Metro Ice Rink in Des Moines against the Des Moines Oak Leafs as MHSHL action continues.