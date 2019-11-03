SIOUX CITY -- After losing on Saturday night in a tight contest to open the season, the Sioux City Metro hockey team bounced back with a shutout of Cedar Rapids on Sunday.
On Saturday, Cedar Rapids beat Sioux City 4-2 and on Sunday, the Metros won 3-0. Both teams are 1-1 on the season.
On Sunday, the game was scoreless until the third period. Sioux City then broke out for two quick goals. About three minutes into the third period, Taylor Frerichs scored to put Sioux City up 1-0. Easton Ransford and Tyler Ownby each had assists on the goal.
Then about 30 seconds later, Dayson Tucker got an unassisted goal to give the Metros control of the game at 2-0. With just under two minutes left, Frerichs got his second goal of the game to put it away for the Metros. Smith Archer and Colby Nieman each had an assist on the goal.
Sioux City had 27 shots in the game and Cedar Rapids had 20. Collin Patrick made 20 saves for the Metros for his first career win and first career shutout at the varsity level.
On Saturday, the first period of the first game of the season was scoreless before Cedar Rapids scored two goals in the second period for a 2-0 lead. Cedar Rapids made it a 3-0 game with just under 12 minutes left in the game.
Sioux City got its first goal of the season on a power play as Frerichs scored with just under seven minutes left in the game. Ownby had the assist.
The Metros made it a one-goal game when Frerichs scored against about 30 seconds after the last goal. Cale Bricker had the assist.
But Sioux City couldn't get the tying goal and Cedar Rapids got an empty net goal for the 4-2 win.
Sioux City won the junior varsity game on Saturday 6-2 over Cedar Rapids and lost the game on Sunday, 6-0.
Sioux City is at Okoboji on Friday for a game at 6 p.m. at the IBP Ice Center.