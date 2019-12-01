Sioux City Metros split with Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa -- Waterloo defeated the Sioux City Metro hockey team on Saturday but the Metros bounced back with a shutout on Sunday.

Sioux City is now 8-2 on the season and is tied for first place with 17 points along with Waterloo and Lincoln. Waterloo is 8-1 on the season.

Waterloo had a 3-0 lead on Friday when the Metros tried to come back. After a scoreless first period, Waterloo got two goals in the season period and scored at the 12:02 mark of the third to go up 3-0.

Thirty seconds later, with Waterloo on the power play, Sioux City got a short handed goal from Cale Bricker to make it 3-1. Dayson Tucker and Colby Nieman each had an assist.

About three minutes later, Taylor Frerichs made it a one goal game with an assist by Chase Mann. But despite out-shooting Waterloo 26-20, Sioux City couldn't get the tying goal in the loss.

Sunday's game was scoreless in the first period when Sioux City broke through in the second. Bricker scored the first goal of the game 2:47 into the second with Nieman and Frerichs assisting. Then at the 8:27 mark, Smith Archer scored for a 2-0 lead and Tucker and Mann each had an assist.