FREMONT, Neb. | It’s time for the Sioux City Metros to defend their Midwest High School Hockey League championship.
Coach Jesse Monell’s Metros are seeded second and will take a 26-3-3 record into a 4 p.m. first-round game against Lincoln (17-14-1) at the Ames/Iowa State Arena on Friday. Sioux City tuned up for the MHSHL Tournament with Saturday’s 10-1 rout and Sunday’s 9-1 romp over the Fremont Flyers at Sidner Ice Arena.
Taylor Frerichs netted a hat trick on Saturday’s victory over Fremont while Smith Archer had a hat trick in Sunday’s regular-season finale.
Frerichs, the Metros’ scoring leader with 51 points (22 goals, 29 assists), scored all three of his goals in the squad’s 7-goal second period.
Frerichs didn’t reach the scoreboard until the 8:47 mark of the period when he scored off assists from Easton Ransford and Cale Bricker for a 5-0 lead. Twenty-three seconds later, Frerichs and Smith Archer scored assisted on a goal from Tyler Ownby.
Frerichs, who recorded his seventh multi-goal game of the season, scored Sioux City’s last two goals of the period.
Archer contributed two goals and three assists in Saturday’s victory while Ownby had two goals and two assists.
Sioux City began the game with an unassisted first-period goal from Colby Nieman. Max Beller and Ownby scored goals 34 seconds apart early in the second period while Archer’s power play goal produced a 4-0 lead at the 4:56 mark of the middle stanza.
Archer and Cale Bricker each recorded a goal in the third period for the Metros, which outshot the first-year MHSHL franchise 44-8. Bricker finished with a goal and an assist, Beller had a goal and two assists while Easton Ransford dealt three assists.
Winning goaltender Blake Beller converted seven of eight save attempts.
Archer had been scoreless in his three previous games before turning it on at Fremont. He hiked his season totals entering the MHSHL Tournament to 16 goals and 18 assists following Saturday’s game and Sunday hat trick.
Archer leads the Metros with three hat tricks. Fourteen minutes after Max Beller’s first-period goal, Archer provided a goal for a 2-0 lead.
Archer also scored the first two of Sioux City’s five second-period goals, beginning with the first of the squad’s three power-play goals. Ownby and Alec Nieman also scored man-advantage goals in the second period, while Dayson Tucker’s second-period goal was of the even-strength variety.
Bricker and Reece McDonald each scored a goal in the third period.
McDonald also dished five assists in the game. McDonald, the Metros’ second-leading scorer with 41 points (17 goals, 24 assists), assisted on two of Archer’s goals. En route to becoming the first Metro this season with a 5-assist game, McDonald also assisted on goals from Beller, Nieman and Becker.
Four others had multi-point games – Bricker (1 goal, 3 assists), Beller (1, 2), Ownby (1, 2) and Nieman (1, 1) for a squad that outshot Fremont, 32-16.
Blake Beller had 15 saves.
The Metros junior varsity ended a 13-16-3 season by going 0-1-1 on the weekend and fell short of qualifying the MHSHL JV Tournament.
Saturday, Fremont rallied from a 3-1 first-period deficit to win 5-4 in a shootout.
Nicholas Bradshaw had two goals and two assists while Tucker finished with two goals and an assist. Chase Mann and Parker Ohm each recorded two assists while goaltender Collin Patrick had 46 saves.
Tucker had a goal and an assist Sunday, but it wasn’t enough as the Metros fell, 3-2. Bradshaw also scored a goal while Patrick had 22 saves.