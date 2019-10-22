SPENCER, Iowa - Sioux City downed Storm Lake 80-11 and Spencer 54-40 in dual meet girls swimming results Tuesday.
Sioux City won the 400 freestyle relay to wrap up the win over Spencer with Kennedy Bork, Grace Holzerland, Madison Slaughter and Avery Koopmans teaming up to win in 4:05.38.
The Sioux City 200 freestyle relay of Becken Beller, Lily Wright, Koomans and Hope Cvrk also won in 1:48.12.
Cvrk won the 100 freestyle in 54.56 and 200 freestyle in 1:58.35 while Olivia Delarosa won the 500 freestyle in 6:09.73 for Sioux City.