Sioux City Metros swimming beats Lewis Central by 2 points

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Metros girls' swimming team won a tight dual with Lewis Central on Tuesday as the Metros won 86-84.

The Metros first varsity win came in the second event as Brecken Baller hit the wall first in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:04.53, almost three full seconds faster than her seed time. Baller then added a first-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly as she finished in a time of 1:05.97.

Hope Cvrk won the 500-yard freestyle in impressive fashion as her time of 5:20.12 was 10 seconds faster than second place. She was also three seconds faster than her seed time.

The Metros sealed the win with a victory in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The relay consisted of Avery Koopmans, Katelyn Shaputis, Baller and Cvrk and they finished in a time of 3:51.55, a second faster than their seed time and more than three seconds faster than second place.

