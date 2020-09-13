Sioux City Metros swimming wins Mickey Olson Meet

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Metro girls' swimming team scored 346 points to win its own invite, the Mickey Olson Meet, on Saturday at Sioux City West High School.

Lewis Central finished in second place with 319.5 points and Spencer was third with 256.5 points. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln was fourth with 168 points.

The Metros started the day with a win in the 200-yard medley in 1:56.82. The relay team consisted of Keera Adajar, Avery Koopmans, Hope Cvrk and Brecken Baller.

Cvrk followed with a win in the 200-yard freestyle as she finished in a time of 1:59.77, almost 15 second faster than the second-place finisher.

Crvk's second individual win of the day came in the 100-yard butterfly as she hit the wall in first in 58.94 seconds. The second-place finisher had a time of 1:10.30.

The Metros picked up a second relay win, this one in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The team of Koopmans, Maria McGowan, Baller and Cvrk won with a time of 1:44.27, almost 10 seconds faster than second place.

Baller added a second-place finish in the 200-yard IM, Adajar was the runner-up in the 100-yard backstroke and Koopmans was second in the 100-yard freestyle. Olivia Delarosa was second in the 500-yard freestyle.

Spencer went two-three in the 50-yard freestyle as Brooklyn Ferguson finished second and Brooke Moser was third. Ferguson was also third in the 100-yard freestyle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0