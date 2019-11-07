Sioux City Metros to swim in six events at state

The Sioux City Metros will compete in a good mix of events at the state swimming meet in Marshalltown. The prelims are on Friday and the finals are on Saturday.
The Metros have two swimmers competing in three individual events and are sending three relay teams to state.
"I think it will be fun. They have worked hard and earned it," Metro coach Molly Hegarty said. "I'm excited. I think the girls will be surprised with what they do."
Junior Hope Cvrk is making her third trip to the state meet for the Metros and she will compete in fourth events - the 100-yard butterfly, the 200-yard freestyle, the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Cvrk hit qualifying marks at the beginning of the season in her two individual events. She goes into state with the fifth-best qualifying time in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:53.91. Iowa City West's Aurora Roghair has the top time at 1:49.46.
Cvrk has the third-best qualifying time in the 100 butterfly at 56.36 seconds. Iowa City West's Scarlet Martin has the best qualifying time of 54.83.
Hegarty is excited to see where Cvrk finishes in both events and thinks she has the ability to compete for the top spot in each one.
"The sky is the limit with that one. If she feels good and if she focuses, she can do anything," Hegarty said. "She's one of those people that comes up to me and says she's going to swim this time and she does. She's incredible. She's looking at being a state champion. I most definitely think she will be on the podium in both events."
Senior Lily Wright is back at state for the second time and will swim in the medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay. She also qualified in the 100-yard backstroke.
Wright has the 11th best qualifying time in the backstroke in 1:08.47. Linn-Mar's Hayley Kimmel has the top time at 1:05.30.
Hegarty thinks Wright can make the finals of the backstroke.
"I think last year she left state disappointed after she didn't make it into finals," Hegarty said. "She wants to make it to finals and making the podium is not unrealistic at all. I think she will surprise herself."
The 200 medley relay team of Keera Adajar, Wright, Cvrk and Baller have the 12th-best qualifying time of 1:50.82. Adajar is a freshman and Baller is a sophomore.
Wright, Cvrk, Maddy Slaughter and Avery Koopmans make up the 200 freestyle relay team. They have the 14th-best qualifying time of 1:41.44. Slaughter is a senior and Koopmans is a junior.
The 400 freestyle relay team consists of Koopmans, Slaughter, Baller and Grace Holzerland, who is a senior. The relay team has the 27th-best qualifying time of 3:49.70.
Hegarty thinks the times in each relay will improve because the relays have been switching up swimmers for a bit but now the unit has had some time to mesh.
"We haven't had the same people swim it and the medley relay broke our current record by three seasons," Hegarty said. "They are going to put up a really decent time."