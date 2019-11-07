Sioux City Metros to swim in six events at state

The Sioux City Metros will compete in a good mix of events at the state swimming meet in Marshalltown. The prelims are on Friday and the finals are on Saturday.

The Metros have two swimmers competing in three individual events and are sending three relay teams to state.

"I think it will be fun. They have worked hard and earned it," Metro coach Molly Hegarty said. "I'm excited. I think the girls will be surprised with what they do."

Junior Hope Cvrk is making her third trip to the state meet for the Metros and she will compete in fourth events - the 100-yard butterfly, the 200-yard freestyle, the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Cvrk hit qualifying marks at the beginning of the season in her two individual events. She goes into state with the fifth-best qualifying time in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:53.91. Iowa City West's Aurora Roghair has the top time at 1:49.46.

Cvrk has the third-best qualifying time in the 100 butterfly at 56.36 seconds. Iowa City West's Scarlet Martin has the best qualifying time of 54.83.

Hegarty is excited to see where Cvrk finishes in both events and thinks she has the ability to compete for the top spot in each one.