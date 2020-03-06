Sioux City Metros win quarterfinal playoff game

AMES, Iowa -- For the second-straight season, the Sioux City Metros hockey team ended Lincoln's championship hopes.
After a scoreless first period, Sioux City scored three goals in the second period and went on to being Lincoln 3-1 in the Midwest High School Hockey League quarterfinals on Friday.
With the win, Sioux City advances to face Kansas City int he semifinals on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
After being unable to score in the first period, Sioux City's Tyler Ownby got the first goal of the game only 37 seconds into the second period on a power play to give the Metros a 1-0 lead. Taylor Frerichs and Kai Barner each had the assist. Then at the 6:59 mark, Frerichs added a goal of his own to go up 2-0. Smith Archer and Dayson Tucker both assisted on the goal.
Kaden Ware took advantage of a power play for Lincoln's only goal of the game at the 13:46 mark but about three minutes later, Sioux City got a power play goal of its own from Frerichs for a 3-1 advantage. Easton Ransford had the assist.
Sioux City didn't score in the third period but didn't allow a goal either as Collin Patrick made 16 saves to get the win in between the pipes for the Metros. Sioux City outshot Lincoln 31-17.
Sioux City, the No. 3 seed, played No. 2 seed Kansas City twice during the season and split the two games.