Sioux City Metros win two against Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Sioux City Metros just got by the Des Moines Capitals on Saturday, picking up a 3-2 win. The game wasn't as close on Sunday as Sioux City defeated the Capitals 4-1.
Sioux City improves to 20-2-1-1 with the two victories, giving the Metros 42 points as they moved into a tie for second place with Kansas City. The Des Moines Capitals fall to 15-7-0-1.
Des Moines took a 2-0 lead in the game against Sioux City on Saturday. The Capitals got a goal in the first period and scored early in the second.
The Metros got a goal 12 minutes into the second period when Dayson Tucker scored. Taylor Frerichs and Smith Archer both assisted on the goal to make it 2-1.
Early in the third period, Frerichs scored, with the assist from Easton Ransford, to tie the game and then 7:18 into the final period, Archer put the Metros up 3-2 with a goal. Ethan Burge assisted. The Metros held off the Capitals the rest of the way for the 3-2 victory.
Both teams had 25 shots. Collin Patrick made 23 saves for the Metros.
The Capitals once again got the first goal during Sunday's game, scoring 2:27 into the contest, but the Metros had a quicker answer and that was the only goal the Capitals would get. Des Moines was held to 22 shots while Sioux City had 36.
Shortly after Des Moines' goal, Burge scored to tie the game at 1-1. Kai Barner and Frerichs both assisted. Frerichs then scored at the 8:38 mark of the first period for a 2-1 lead as Colby Nieman and Cale Bricker both assisted. Archer put the Metros up 3-1 with his goal late in the period. Tucker and Chase Mann both assisted.
Neither team scored in the second period. The Metros put the game away late in the third with a goal by Tucker as Archer and Nieman both assisted.
Patrick made 21 saves in the win.