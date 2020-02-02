Sioux City Metros win two against Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Sioux City Metros just got by the Des Moines Capitals on Saturday, picking up a 3-2 win. The game wasn't as close on Sunday as Sioux City defeated the Capitals 4-1.

Sioux City improves to 20-2-1-1 with the two victories, giving the Metros 42 points as they moved into a tie for second place with Kansas City. The Des Moines Capitals fall to 15-7-0-1.

Des Moines took a 2-0 lead in the game against Sioux City on Saturday. The Capitals got a goal in the first period and scored early in the second.

The Metros got a goal 12 minutes into the second period when Dayson Tucker scored. Taylor Frerichs and Smith Archer both assisted on the goal to make it 2-1.

Early in the third period, Frerichs scored, with the assist from Easton Ransford, to tie the game and then 7:18 into the final period, Archer put the Metros up 3-2 with a goal. Ethan Burge assisted. The Metros held off the Capitals the rest of the way for the 3-2 victory.

Both teams had 25 shots. Collin Patrick made 23 saves for the Metros.