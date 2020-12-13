SIoux City Musketeers beat Waterloo, fall to Omaha

The Sioux City Musketeers finished their three-game road trip this past weekend by rallying to beat Waterloo 5-3 on Saturday and falling to Omaha 4-1 on Sunday.

Sioux City is now 3-4 on the season with six points and return home for two games this upcoming weekend, the first against Tri-City on Friday.

In the game at Waterloo, trailing by two goals after the first period, the Musketeers finished strong to rally past Waterloo 5-3 on Saturday.

Sioux City recorded the first five shots of the game but the Black Hawks scored on their first two shots - once on the power play and the other shorthanded. Bennett Schimek and Ethan Edwards each netted power play goals of their own to tie the game midway through the second period. Minutes later, Brenden Olson gave the Musketeers a 3-2 lead with his third goal of the weekend.

Waterloo retied the game with a power play score of their own before the period ended but Carter Loney’s first goal as a Musketeer came 48 seconds into the third stanza and put Sioux City ahead for good. Justin Hryckowian added an empty net goal with two seconds left as nine different Musketeers recorded a point in the contest.