GREEN BAY, Wis. -- After getting shutout on Friday, the Sioux City Musketeers bounced back with four goals on Saturday and picked up two points with a 4-1 bounce back win at Green Bay.
Sioux City evened its record at 5-5-0-0 and dropped Green Bay to 6-6-0-1. The Musketeers had dropped back-to-back games before beating Green Bay on Saturday.
After being scoreless on Friday, Sioux City's offense recovered quickly on Saturday with two goals in the first period. Kirklan Irey scored his first goal of the season at the 8:14 mark of the first period. Adam Samuelsson and Gabe Blanchard each had an assist. Then with under two minutes left in the first period, Sam Antenucci socred for a 2-0 lead and Blake Biondi and Christian Jimenez each had an assist.
Green Bay scored with under five mintues left in the second period to make it 2-1 but Sioux City got the goal back with 16 seconds left in the period when Joel Maatta scored his fifth goal of the season, this one on a power play. Nolan Krenzen and Sam Stange each had an assist.
Sioux City held Green Bay to only six shots in the third period and Josh Nixon scored a goal with under eight minutes left in the game for the 4-1 win. Jimenez and Krenzen each had an assist on on the goal.
A night after getting pulled in the game, Ethan Haider bounced back and made 30 saves to get the win.
Sioux City returns home this upcoming weekend as the Musketeers host Youngstown at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday and 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.