The Sioux City Musketeers ended up with the No. 3 pick in Tuesday's Phase II draft because of a trade with Green Bay.
The Musketeers first-round was Ethan Haider, a goalkeeper from Maple Grove, Minnesota. He had three shutouts for the Minnesota Magicians to go along with a .926 save percentage and a 2.35 goals against average.
In the second round, the Musketeers took a defenseman Gabriel Blanchard from East Aurora, New York. He had 11 points last season for Trinity-Pawling.
The Musketeers had the first pick in the third round and drafted forward Ethan Harrison, who is from Dallas, Texas. He plays for Shreveport and finished with 19 goals and 16 assists.
Sioux City didn't have a pick in the fourth round and drafted defenseman Hunter Newhouse in the fifth round. Newhouse had one assist in 12 games.
Sioux City also drafted centers Sam Antenucci, Jack Ring and Ryan Taylor, forwards Ray Christy, Ryan O'Neill, Kirklan Irey, Huston Karpman and Matthew McGowan, left wings Robert Christy and Eero Niemi, right wing Cody Monds, Josh Nixon and Cole Caufield, defenseman Robert Kincaid and Brandon Cimino, center/left wing Dalton Duhart and goalkeeper Ryan Wilson.