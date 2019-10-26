SIOUX CITY -- For the second straight night, Lincoln was able to get the first goal of the game against the Sioux City Musketeers.
On Friday, Sioux City was able to respond quickly and went on to win the game in overtime.
It was a much different outcome on Saturday at the Tyson Events Center. Sioux City didn’t get its first goal until the third period and by that time, Lincoln had three of its own.
The Stars went on to beat the Musketeers 4-1 on Cross Check Cancer night.
“I think we mistaked ourself to death a little bit in the idea that they took advantage of some things that we gave them,” Sioux City coach Luke Strand said. “At the same time, we didn’t do enough maybe to take advantage of the things they gave us.”
Lincoln won despite being outshot 29 to 14 in the game. But Sioux City only got one goal out of its 29 shots and was 0-for-5 on the power play.
“When you see the shots taken, it’s in our favor but sometimes you have to do the extra to make sure it goes behind the goalie,” Strand said. “We probably didn’t do enough of that tonight.”
Despite the loss, Strand was happy with the fan support during the night. Former Musketeer Tommy Olczyk was on hand as the special guest for Cross Check Cancer after his father, Eddie, a broadcaster for the Chicago Blackhawks, beat colon cancer a year ago.
The rink was colored purple and after the game, the purple jerseys that the Musketeers were wearing were auctioned off. The event is put on by the Musketeers and UnityPoint St. Luke’s every year.
“Thanks to the folks that came out for the event. It was awesome,” Strand said.
The Musketeers were without defenseman Dominic Vidoli, who is day-to-day with an injury. He’s been one of the team’s top players and offensive threats this season so far.
“When he is ready to go and certain he’s on the full mend, he will be back in,” Strand said.
The Musketeers were able to hold Lincoln’s offense in check early in the first period and killed a Lincoln power play easily. After holding a 7-5 edge on shots, the Musketeers got a power play with about 10 minutes left in the period but only got one shot off, a one-timer from Blake Biondi that was easily blocked by Lincoln goaltender Ryan McInchak.
Then right after the power play ended, Matt Barbolini, who was in the penalty box, came back on the ice, got the puck and was able to slip the puck in the net for a 1-0 Lincoln lead with 7:43 left in the period.
Sioux City had another power play late in the period and got a few shots off. However, only one was on target and McInchak knocked it away.
Despite a 13-5 shots advantage in the first period, Sioux City trailed 1-0.
“Scoring the first goal in hockey is a big indicator of how games turn out,” Strand said. “We had our opportunities and didn’t take advantage of them and they did. When you find yourself playing even on the scoreboard and get outchanced, you get frustrated and that’s how I felt we played.”
The Musketeers didn’t have as many chances in the second period as the Stars were able to extend their lead. With about eight minutes left in the period, Christian Sarlo scored to put Lincoln up 2-0 even though the Stars only had 10 shots in the game at that point.
Later in the second period, Sioux City went on a power play and after McInchak knocked away a shot, Joel Maatta gained control of the puck and skated behind the net and tried to slip the puck in. The horn went off but the puck never crossed the line and it was waved off, keeping Lincoln up 2-0 late in the second.
Lincoln added to its lead 3:30 into the third. Zach Urdahl got a good look and his shot hit the pole, but it deflected into the net for a goal for a 3-0 lead.
Sioux City finally capitalized about eight minutes into the third. Adam Samuelson got close to the goal and passed across to Ian Malcolmson and scored his third goal in two games as the Musketeers cut Lincoln’s lead to 3-1.
However, the Musketeers couldn’t cut into the lead again and Lincoln added an empty-net goal by Barbolini for the 4-1 win.