Sioux City Musketeers lose in overtime to league-leading Chicago Steel

SIOUX CITY -- While it was a loss, Sioux City coach Luke Strand was able to take some positives Sunday’s result.
A night after allowed five goals in the second period to Chicago, the best team in the league, Sioux City played the Steel tighter on Sunday at the Tyson Events Center.
The Musketeers led for most of the game but Chicago scored two power play goals and took advantage of a Sioux City miscue in overtime to claim a 3-2 win.
Still, the Musketeers (7-7-1) gained a point in the standings by sending the game into overtime against the 12-3-1 Steel and also showed improvement from Saturday’s 6-3 loss.
“I thought our group competed and they played hard,” Sioux City coach Luke Strand said. “I think we’ve had growth all weekend long and we don’t chase outcomes. We stuck to it and we’ve got to figure as a group how to get to the next level where winning is a consistent measure.
“Until we do that, we are not stopping.”
The game-winning goal happened during the 3-on-3 overtime. Sioux City’s Christian Jimenez was skating up the ice when he lost control of the puck.
Chicago’s Sam Colangelo snagged the puck and had a breakaway. He made a move to get a wide-open net and scored for the 3-2 win.
“The idea that (Jimenez) attempts to make a play in overtime, he’s a hockey player and hockey players make plays. It didn’t get executed, that’s how it goes,” Strand said. “He will have another opportunity at another time, no question. We have to live and grow. There’s no member of our team that wins or costs us the game.”
Sioux City got on the board first with some nifty passing. Anthony Kehrer found Ethan Harrison with a nice pass and he got the puck to Ray Christy, who was just off to the side of the net. He faked out Chicago goalkeeper Ian Shane, skated slightly to his left and slipped the puck into the net to give the Musketeers a 1-0 lead with 11:03 left in the first period.
Chicago went on a power play with 8:50 left in the second period and then with seven seconds left in the power play, Sioux City was called for another penalty, giving Chicago a 5-on-3 power play.
The Steel took advantage, though, as Mathieu De St. Phalle had a good look from just over 20 feet straight away and fired a shot that went in right as the 5-of-3 was ending to tie it at 1-1 with 6:50 left in the second period.
The Musketeers had a quick answer. Ian Malcolmson came flying down the right side and beat his man. He skated in and beat the keeper to put Sioux City back up 2-1 at the 15:02 mark of the second.
Chicago took advantage of another power play in the third period when Tyler Carpenter’s one-timer found the net to tie it at 2-2 at the 8:19 mark.
Chicago was 2-of-4 on its power plays and Sioux City was 0-of-4 on its attempts.
Ethan Haider made a couple of saves in the final 20 seconds to help send the game to overtime.
Haider finished the game with 29 saves.
“Ethan’s a special goalie, a special talent. His play, he has the ability to control our team and control the temperature of a game,” Strand said. “I couldn’t be more proud of what he put together.”
Then early in the overtime, Colangelo scored the game-winner.
On Saturday, Sioux City had 12 shots in the first period but didn’t score. Chicago took advantage of its nine shots in the second period with five goals to go up 5-1 in the period. The Steel went on to win 6-3.
Brendan Brisson got Chicago’s five-goal second period going with a goal at the 6:30 mark. About 30 seconds later, Erik Middendorf put the Steel up 2-0.
At the 10:57 mark, Gunnarwolfe Fontaine scored and then 10 seconds later, Josh Doan scored for a 4-0 lead.
Sioux City got a goal back at the 15:20 mark by Sam Stange but Chicago went up 5-1 less than two minutes later with another goal by Brisson.
Jimenez scored at the 6:39 mark of the third but the Musketeers, despite taking 16 shots in the third period, didn’t score until nine minutes later.
Sean Farrell scored at the 12:39 mark for Chicago. Viktor Masilevich scored with just under five minutes left to make it a 6-3 game.