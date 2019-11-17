Sioux City Musketeers lose in overtime to league-leading Chicago Steel

“The idea that (Jimenez) attempts to make a play in overtime, he’s a hockey player and hockey players make plays. It didn’t get executed, that’s how it goes,” Strand said. “He will have another opportunity at another time, no question. We have to live and grow. There’s no member of our team that wins or costs us the game.”

Sioux City got on the board first with some nifty passing. Anthony Kehrer found Ethan Harrison with a nice pass and he got the puck to Ray Christy, who was just off to the side of the net. He faked out Chicago goalkeeper Ian Shane, skated slightly to his left and slipped the puck into the net to give the Musketeers a 1-0 lead with 11:03 left in the first period.

Chicago went on a power play with 8:50 left in the second period and then with seven seconds left in the power play, Sioux City was called for another penalty, giving Chicago a 5-on-3 power play.

The Steel took advantage, though, as Mathieu De St. Phalle had a good look from just over 20 feet straight away and fired a shot that went in right as the 5-of-3 was ending to tie it at 1-1 with 6:50 left in the second period.

The Musketeers had a quick answer. Ian Malcolmson came flying down the right side and beat his man. He skated in and beat the keeper to put Sioux City back up 2-1 at the 15:02 mark of the second.