Sioux City Musketeers lose season-opener to Tri-City

SIOUX CITY -- The new look Sioux City Musketeers had quite the exhibition season, going 7-0 in preseason games.
But the preseason isn’t the regular season and the young Musketers got their first taste of USHL action on Saturday at the Tyson Events Center.
The results were different than what Sioux City saw in the preseason.
The Musketeers had more than a few opportunities, finishing with 32 shots compared to 28 for Tri-City, but failed to take advantage as the Storm built a four-goal lead going into the third period.
Tri-City went on to win Saturday’s season opener 5-1 over the Musketeers, giving Sioux City a hard lesson in the first game of the year.
“I think it’s a lesson to be had. The exhibition season is what it is and it’s great but game one is game one and these are live bullets,” Musketeers coach Luke Strand said. “Tip your hat to (Tri-City), I thought they played a good game but we have to dictate rather than respond.
“I am proud of the crowd that was here. It’s a safe environment to come out and take in a game.”
Sioux City’s next games are Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14, at home against the Waterloo Blackhawks in both games.
The shots were about the same for both teams but Tri-City had two goals in the first period and two in the second. The Storm also scored two goals off power plays in the first period.
Sioux City was scoreless on 10 shots in the first and scoreless on 10 shots in the second. Musketeers also went 0-for-4 on power plays.
Part of reason was missed opportunities by Sioux City but Tri-City goalkeeper Todd Scott also made 31 saves and was solid in front of the net.
“I thought Todd was good in net for them,” Strand said. “We have to find more sustained net pressure. I think find some consistency with that. There really are no free goals in our league. You have to learn quick. Per guy, we have more to give to go earn some more offense.
"I am not doubting our group or our team. It was a test one and we didn’t get the results we wanted.”
Sioux City pushed the pace early but it was Tri-City that got an early power play opportunity after a head contact penalty on Jackson Nieuwendyk in front of the crease.
Tri-City took advantage as Hunter Strand scored for the 1-0 lead at the 7:14 mark.
Six minutes later, Sioux City had its first power play of the season after Brenden Olson was tripped.
The Musketeers failed to score in the first 1:30 of the power play when it became a 5-on-3 after a high sticking call.
Sioux City failed to score during the 30-second 5-on-3 and went scoreless for the entire power play as Scott made a few saves.
Tri-City got another power play opportunity late in the first period on a cross checking call. With 19 seconds left in the period, Carter Mazur took a shot and Alex Tracy kept the shot in front of him. But Mazur was able to poke the puck past Tracy on the second opportunity for a 2-0 lead.
Brain Carrabes almost got Sioux City on the board as he got out in front and tried to push the puck past Scott, who got a glove on it. Then one of Scott’s defensemen slid into him and Sioux City thought the puck crossed the line, but it was waved off by the officials. The officials confirmed the call after watching the replay.
“I know the goalie was in the net so I know that meant the puck was in the net,” Strand said. “But there was no view-sight of the puck. We had our other opportunities. You have to take advantage of your opportunities. You don’t get any in this league and when you do, you have to thrive on it.”
Shortly after, Cole McWard scored to put Tri-City up 3-0.
Sioux City had a couple chances but Chase Bradley’s breakaway shot was knocked away by Scott and then a little later, Justin Hryckowian poked the puck away from a defensemen in front of the crease and Ben Steeves got it but Scott blocked the shot.
Tri-City made it 4-0 when Tracy blocked the shot but Mark Estapa got the rebound and scored easily at the 12:38 mark.
Sioux City went on a powerplay about four minutes into the third period but Tri-City had a couple of looks at a shorthanded goal but it stayed 4-0.
The Musketeers first goal of the season came with 3:43 left in the game. Bradley came in hard from the side and was contacted by a defenseman and was hit by Scott. Still, Bradley got the puck in for the goal to make it 4-1.
Tri-City made it 5-1 with an empty net goal by Strand with 1:10 left.
