Sioux City Musketeers lose season-opener to Tri-City

Tri-City got another power play opportunity late in the first period on a cross checking call. With 19 seconds left in the period, Carter Mazur took a shot and Alex Tracy kept the shot in front of him. But Mazur was able to poke the puck past Tracy on the second opportunity for a 2-0 lead.

Brain Carrabes almost got Sioux City on the board as he got out in front and tried to push the puck past Scott, who got a glove on it. Then one of Scott’s defensemen slid into him and Sioux City thought the puck crossed the line, but it was waved off by the officials. The officials confirmed the call after watching the replay.

“I know the goalie was in the net so I know that meant the puck was in the net,” Strand said. “But there was no view-sight of the puck. We had our other opportunities. You have to take advantage of your opportunities. You don’t get any in this league and when you do, you have to thrive on it.”

Shortly after, Cole McWard scored to put Tri-City up 3-0.

Sioux City had a couple chances but Chase Bradley’s breakaway shot was knocked away by Scott and then a little later, Justin Hryckowian poked the puck away from a defensemen in front of the crease and Ben Steeves got it but Scott blocked the shot.