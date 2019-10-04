SIOUX CITY, IA -- The Sioux City Musketeers have their home-opener on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at the Tyson Events Center.
The Musketeers return six full-time skaters return from the 2018-19 season.
The six-full time skaters includes forward Ian Malcolmson (Northern Michigan commit), defensemen Adam Samuelsson, Dominic Vidoli (Ohio State), Nolan Krenzen (Omaha), Tommy Pasanen and Anthony Kehrer (Wisconsin).
The Musketeers also bring in four affiliate players from last year with USHL game experience in forwards Blake Biondi (Minnesota-Duluth) and Sam Stange (Wisconsin), defenseman Christian Jimenez (Harvard) and goaltender Aidan Harper (UMass-Lowell).
Head Coach Luke Strand is excited about the potential with this season’s group.
“Our roster has depth and balance allowing our young players to grow alongside veteran junior players,” Strand said. “We look forward to be on the attack while having a 200-foot, responsible team.”
In addition to Harper in net, the Musketeers will lean heavily on their 2019 1st Round Phase II Draft pick Ethan Haider (Clarkson). The 6-foot-3 goaltender from Maple Grove, Minnesota had a phenomenal rookie season in junior hockey last year with the Minnesota Magicians which led to his selection in the 5th Round of the 2019 NHL Draft by the Nashville Predators.
Sioux City won’t be short on players with junior experience this season. Including the previously mentioned six returners, the Musketeers add 12 additional players (nine forwards, two defensemen, one goaltender) with junior experience.
The added depth out of the junior ranks was by design according to general manager Andy Johnson.
“This roster is the deepest I’ve seen it during my three years in Sioux City,” Johnson said. “We’re a little bit older and a lot more experienced at the junior level – which was by design after being the youngest team in the USHL the past two years. At the same time we still have a number of high-impact young players that will continue to grow and develop under a first-class coaching staff.”
Musketeer Nation will get their first look at 2003-born affiliate Zachary Bolduc (Becancour, Quebec). Bolduc, who is a star forward for the Mount Saint Charles U16 team, was Sioux City’s 2nd round pick in the 2019 Phase I Draft. Bolduc is expected to be called up to play in multiple games throughout the regular season.
The Musketeers will once again have an international flair on the roster with seven players born outside the United States expected to play major roles throughout the season including three players born in Canada (Kehrer, Bolduc and Josh Nixon), two from Finland (Eero Niemi and Joel Maatta), one from Belarus (Viktor Masilevich) and one from Germany (Pasanen).
Tickets for the home opener against the Omaha Lancers are on sale now online at tysoncenter.com, the Tyson Events Center Box Office or by calling the Musketeers office at 712-252-2116.