SIOUX CITY -- Tri-City and Sioux City were tied at 2-2 after one period but the Musketeers got the go-ahead goal in the second period.
The Musketeers then put the game away in the third period with five goals to win their third straight as Sioux City improved to 3-2 with an 8-2 win over the Tri-City Storm on Friday.
Sioux City struck first when Sam Antenucci scored his first goal of the season just 16 seconds into the game. Ian Malcolmson had the assist.
Then 1:57 into the game, Ethan Harrison scored his first goal of the season for a 2-0 lead as Viktor Masilevich had the assist.
Tri-City scored about three minutes later on Kyle Aucion's goal and then with about 5:30 left in the first period, the Storm tied the game with a goal by Colby Ambrosio.
Ben Doran scored his first goal of the season 4:53 into the second period to put the Musketeers back up 3-2. Adam Samuelsson had the assist.
Joel Maatta got the scoring going in the third period with an unassisted goal about five minutes into the third. Then five minutes later, Doran had his second goal of the game with an assist from Samuelsson. Jackson Nieuwendyk scored a minute later, his first goal of the season, and Harrison had the assist.
With five minutes left, Dominic Vidoli scored in his third straight game with an unassisted goal and then Antenucci had his second goal of the game with about 3:30 left. Josh Nixon had the assist.
Sioux City outshot Tri-City 28-19 in the game.
Ethan Haider made 17 saves in the game.
Sioux City hosts Dubuque at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday.