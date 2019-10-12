SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City came into its home game against Madison with only five goals in three games this season.
By the end of the first period, the Musketeers had three goals. Sioux City finished the game with five goals and the Musketeers needed each one as they held off Madison for a 6-4 victory on Saturday at Fleet Farm Arena in the Tyson Events Center.
“For us to get active and to get pucks at the net and then to get rewarded for it (is good),” Sioux City coach Luke Strand said. “Josh Nixon was a marvelous player all game. He skated up and down, competed and scored. And then getting first goals. (Christian) Jimenez gets hist first goal. Viktor (Masilevich) gets his first goal. Getting those things off our back are really big things.”
Of the five goals Sioux City scored coming into the game on Saturday, only one was on a power play.
The Musketeers had six power play opportunities on Saturday and scored on three of the opportunities.
“They put the work in this week and I think they got rewarded for it,” Strand said. “There just comes a time when you have to put a cap on a game and we have to learn that lesson.”
The Musketeers improved to 2-2 on the season and evened their record after dropping their first two games of the season at the USHL Fall Classic.
Still, it wasn’t exactly a win Strand and the team is going to look back on fondly. Strand said the team got away from its identity against Madison.
“The points are things we will keep. The lessons we have to learn are things we will grow on. Good job by the guys to stick with it and find a way to win,” Strand said. “We’ve got a way to play like and an identity to play like and if we get loose off that, you are getting in a game that we don’t want to play like. We will take this as a lesson and really mature from it.”
Madison got on the board right away when Reid Pabich had a one-timer right in front of the net 57 seconds into the game.
The Musketeers weren’t lacking early chances either and quickly tied the game with 16 minutes left in the first period. Nolan Krenzen was at the boards and passed to defenseman Christian Jimenez. His one-timer got past Madison goalkeeper Simon Latkoczy to tie the game at 1-1.
The Musketeers had a 4-on-3 advantage later in the first period. Dominic Vidoli found Masilevich, who scored on a one-timer to give Sioux City a 2-1 lead.
Then a little later, Nixon had a breakaway and his shot went into the net for a 3-1 lead. It was Nixon’s first goal and first points of the season as he also had an assist.
“I am so happy he got rewarded because he’s worked, he’s skated, performed,” Strand said. “He hasn’t had the final touch on an execution part but at the same time, he’s a very exciting player and he makes us a better team by the way he plays.”
Madison went on a power play early in the second. Carson Bantle got a rebound and poked the puck past the line for a goal to make it 3-2.
Sioux City had an answer as Nixon passed to Vidoli and he was able to skate free, got in close, took a shot and scored for a 4-2 lead.
Vidoli finished with one goal and two assists. It was his second straight game the veteran defenseman had a goal.
“Dom is a special player,” Strand said. “He’s got control of the game when he’s on the ice. That presence of his gives us an opportunity on the backend to be a pretty special group every night.”
Madison made it a one-goal game with about 13:30 left in the period. Bantle took a shot that Haider deflected. Kristof Papp was right there to clean up the rebound to make it 4-3.
Sioux City had the benefit of a power play late in the second period. Blake Biondi scored the team’s third power play goal of the game, giving the Musketeers a 5-3 advantage with 4:30 left in the period.
It was a quiet first half to the third period and then Madison went on a power play with 9:30 remaining. Haider deflected a close shot but Stepan Pokorny got the rebound and put the puck in for the goal to make it 5-4.
Madison appeared to get a shorthanded goal with 35 seconds left after a scramble in front of the net. But after the officials reviewed it, they disallowed the goal and Sioux City kept the one-goal advantage.
Madison pulled its keeper and with about 10 seconds left, Sam Stange had a breakaway and a clear look at the goal for the score for the 6-4 score.