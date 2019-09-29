CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania -- The Sioux City Musketeers took eight less shots then Team USA is all but Team USA got more production out of their shots as they shutout the Musketeers 4-0 in the second game of the season as the USHL Fall Showcase on Sunday.
Sioux City (0-2) took 26 shots on the day compared to 34 for Team USA.
Team USA scored in the first period on a Landon Slaggert goal, his second of the season already. Brett Berard and Thomas Bordeleau each scored in the second period for a 3-0 lead. Then in the third, Bordeleau had his second goal of the game for the 4-0 win.
Ethan Haider played all 60 minutes in goal and made 30 saves in the loss.
Sam Stange had four shots for the Musketeers and Adam Samuelsson, Ray Christy and Ian Malcolmson all had three shots.