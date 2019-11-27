Sioux City Musketeers skid reaches five games

With 2:31, Sioux City went on a power play and early during the advantage, Stange took a shot and Joel Maatta in front of McInchak and helped deflect the puck, which went straight to Ian Malcolmson, who was just to the left of the goal, His short shot went in to cut Lincoln’s lead to 4-3.

About 4:30 into the third period, Anthony Kehrer fired shot that McInchak was able to stop. But Malcolmson won the ensuing faceoff and the puck went to Sam Antenucci, who shot past McInchak to tie it at 4-4.

“The coming back part has not been the problem,” Strand said. “The idea that we put ourselves in that situation is becoming an issue.”

But with about 8:30 left in the game, the Musketeers were called for too many men on the ice. Lincoln was 0-for-3 on its previous power plays but broke through on its fourth power play of the game as Groll worked past a few Musketeers and scored to give the Stars a 5-4 lead.

“It’s costly. We’ve shot ourselves in the foot too many times with penalties in key moments of the game,” Strand said. “It’s been a discussion point for weeks. The guys are going to understand the entirety of the game or I guess they can’t play in the game. That’s kind of where we are at right now.”