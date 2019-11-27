Sioux City Musketeers skid reaches five games

SIOUX CITY -- It’s been a tough stretch for the Sioux City Musketeers. Coming into Wednesday’s game against Lincoln, the Musketeers were on a four-game losing streak with three of those coming in overtime.
Early on, it looked like the skid was going to continue against the Stars after they scored three first period goals. But Sioux City came back to tie it at 4-4 in the third period.
However, a costly penalty allowed Lincoln to take a late lead again and an empty net goal helped continue the Musketeers recent skid as the 6-4 Lincoln victory was the fifth straight loss for Sioux City.
There are some positives to take out of the Musketeers (7-8-3) skid. They have earned three points based on going to overtime three times in five of those losses.
“You can say five-game skid or you say we’ve got points in three of the last four games coming into this one,” Sioux City coach Luke Strand said. “It was disappointing. I think the guys have to answer to that question. If that’s what we have in the tank, then we are going to continue to just mill around with teams.”
With the Musketeers are still hanging around with overtime points, Strand is waiting for this team to take the next step and start earning two points instead of one in games in order to start moving up the standings.
“Winning matters. Winning counts,” Strand said. “If you aren’t going to dig in for the extra then it goes for a tough sled. We have to collect points. Leaving points on the table tonight, that was disappointing.”
Lincoln started the scoring in the first period when Josh Groll put one in for his 10th goal of the season and a 1-0 lead with 13:24 left in the first period.
About 1:20 later, Jackson Nieuwendyk found Ethan Harrison close to the net and he scored to tie the period at 1-1.
But Lincoln took control of the rest of the first period. With a little less than seven minutes left in the period, Christian Sarlo found Brad Morrissey wide open and he had a breakaway. Morrissey’s shot went over Ethan Haider’s right shoulder for the goal for a 2-1 lead.
Then about a minute and a half later, Brock Bremer scored to put the Stars up 3-1.
Sioux City was able to make it a one-goal game again with 2:08 left in the period. With the Musketeers on a power play, Christian Jimenez took a shot and Lincoln goalkeeper Ryan McInchak kept it from going in. But there was a collision that involved McInchak which gave Sam Stange an opening on the rebound. He scored to cut Lincoln’s lead to 3-2 with 2:08 left before the period ended.
Lincoln was able to make it a two-goal game against when Morrissey scored for the second time in the game to put the Stars up 4-2 with about seven minutes left in the period.
With 2:31, Sioux City went on a power play and early during the advantage, Stange took a shot and Joel Maatta in front of McInchak and helped deflect the puck, which went straight to Ian Malcolmson, who was just to the left of the goal, His short shot went in to cut Lincoln’s lead to 4-3.
About 4:30 into the third period, Anthony Kehrer fired shot that McInchak was able to stop. But Malcolmson won the ensuing faceoff and the puck went to Sam Antenucci, who shot past McInchak to tie it at 4-4.
“The coming back part has not been the problem,” Strand said. “The idea that we put ourselves in that situation is becoming an issue.”
But with about 8:30 left in the game, the Musketeers were called for too many men on the ice. Lincoln was 0-for-3 on its previous power plays but broke through on its fourth power play of the game as Groll worked past a few Musketeers and scored to give the Stars a 5-4 lead.
“It’s costly. We’ve shot ourselves in the foot too many times with penalties in key moments of the game,” Strand said. “It’s been a discussion point for weeks. The guys are going to understand the entirety of the game or I guess they can’t play in the game. That’s kind of where we are at right now.”
Sioux City went on a power play with about 4:30 left and even though it converted two power players earlier in the game, the Musketeers pressed a bit and couldn’t get the game-tying goal.
“The last one was uncharacteristic of the other ones in the game for sure,” Strand said. “Obviously an adjustment by Lincoln and hats off to them. But we still have to go execute in the moment of truth.”
Later Sioux City pulled the goalie but Lincoln was able to limit the Musketeers looks at the net and then got an empty-net goal from Sarlo to finish off the 6-4 victory.