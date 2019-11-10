Sioux City Musketeers split against Youngstown

A night after Sioux City scored in the first minute of the game, Youngstown did the same thing on Sunday. The Phantoms got a goal from John Beaton 34 seconds into the game for a 1-0 lead.

It didn’t take Sioux City long to respond. At the 3:54 mark of the first period, Tommy Pasanen passed up to Ray Christy, who was right in front of the net. He was able to easily slip the puck past Youngstown keeper Dominic Basse for the goal to knot it up at 1-1. It was Christy’s first goal of the season and Pasanen’s first assist.

Youngstown broke the tie when Sioux City mishandled the puck and Trevor Kuntar, who had the second-most goals this season coming into the game, got control of it and fired a shot past Sioux City keeper Aidan Harper for a 2-1 lead at the 8:09 mark.

Right after that goal, Youngstown was on the power play. Garrett Dahm fired a shot and Aidan Harper stopped the puck but Reilly Funk was right there push the puck across the line for a goal and a 3-1 lead.