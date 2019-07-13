SIOUX CITY -- North softball coach Brent Eickholt let out an emphatic “Good job,” with two fistpumps to end his postgame speech to his team.
For good reason, too. North defeated Urbandale 2-1 in the Class 5A region semifinals.
As far as Eickholt can remember, it is the first time North advances to the 5A region final since around 2000. It’s the first time the Stars beat a school from the Des Moines-area to advance to the finals.
“It’s been a long time. These girls have worked so hard. They were focused tonight, they were ready, they were relaxed,” Eickholt said. “I just told them they had to come out and play softball. One through 15 did that.”
North improved to 21-12 on the season and now travels to face Waukee on Monday in a 5A regional final.
Waukee is ranked No. 1 in 5A and Eickholt’s message to his team was simple - “to be the best, you have to beat the best.”
“We have everything to gain and nothing to lose,” Eickholt said. “There’s nobody expecting us to win but if we play North High softball and with Hailey (Hoogers) on the mound, we always have a chance to win the game.”
North threatened to take an early lead in the bottom of the first inning. Olivia O'Brien drew a leadoff walk and stole second. MacKayla Black sacrificed O'Brien to third but back-to-back popups ended North's threat.
Urbandale then threatened in the second. An error and a single put runners on first and second with one out but Hailey Hoogers got out of the jam with back-to-back strikeouts.
Isabelle Hesse singled to leadoff the bottom of the second and stole second with one out. Urbdandale got a strikeout for the second out. Courtney Johnson came through with two outs and sent a line drive to the gap in right center field to score Hesse for a 1-0 lead.
Urbandale tried to get the run back in the third and put runners on 1st and 2nd with one out after a single and a walk. But Lily Burkhead was called out after letting a ground ball hit her on her way to second and a groundout after that play ended the inning.
For the second time in the game, O'Brien reached and she went all the way to second on an error. Black sacrificed her to second again and then Kylee Eickholt hit a short popout that landed, allowing O'Brien to score for a 2-0 lead.
“We talked about when we have runners on base, we have to get them in scoring position,” Eickholt said. “We’ve been struggling bunting wise and that’s been the focus all week. We executed every bunt to get runners in scoring position, thus the two runs that we got.”
Urbandale tried to cut into the lead in the fifth by putting a runner at second with two outs but a groundout to the shortstop ended the threat.
Urbandale cut into the lead in the sixth. Kennedy Hill hit a one-out double and Jessie Stoelk singled and went to second on a throw home, but Hill stayed at third.
Stanon then singled to bring in Hill but Stoelk had to stay at third. After a steal of second, Urbandale had runners on second and third.
O'Brien made a backhanded stop at short and looked back the runners before making the throw to first for the out.
“If I wore a hat, my hat would go to her. She was phenomenal tonight,” Eickholt said. “We said that Hailey (Hoogers) isn’t going to strike everybody out but when we have the opportunity to make plays, we have to make them. Olivia did that greatly and everybody else did. It was a great team win.”
Then another groundout kept North up 2-1 in the sixth inning.
Urbandale tried to tie it again in the seventh with a leadoff walk. A groundout advanced the runner to second but O’Brien made a diving catch on a linedrive and another groundout gave North the 2-1 win.
