Sioux City North boys gain experience in loss to Lewis Central

SIOUX CITY -- Experience is going to be a valuable thing for the North High School basketball team this year.

On Monday, the Stars gained that experience in an 84-59 season-opening loss to Lewis Central at North’s high school gym.

Lewis Central went on a 19-4 run to close out the second quarter, and the run included seven made field goals by the Titans while the Stars’ four points came from Nathan Reed and Trevor Welp, who ended up being the two leading scorers for the Stars.

Reed led North with 26 points on eight made shots, two of them from beyond 3-point territory. Among all Class 4A returning players, Reed scored the fourth-most points last season at 15.1 points per game.

“It felt good for the first shot to go down, and after that, I just caught a rhythm,” Reed said. “We didn’t execute the way we wanted to, but there are definitely positives we can take from it.”

Welp made three 3s en route to a 15-point game and Dante Hansen scored 10 points in his first varsity game.

The Stars -- who went 6-16 in 2018-19 -- will be a smaller group this season. Tyler Fry, Landen Lovrien and Austin Craighead bring the size at 6-foot-4, but Craighead was the only one of those three who saw playing time last year.