ANKENY, Iowa -- The North boys cross country team had three runners finish in the top-10 as the Stars came away with the title at the Ankeny Centennial Invite to start the season.
North scored 49 points, finishing eight points ahead of Ankeny Centennial.
North also had the individual champion as junior Jaysen Bouwers crossed the line first with a time of 15 minutes, 53 seconds.
Sophomore Will Lohr finished in seventh place in 16:50 and freshman Gutema Beshanena wasn't far behind him, finishing in ninth place in 17:06.
Freshman Gabe Nash finished in 15th in 17:18 and junior Nick Walters finished two spots and two seconds behind him to round out the scoring. Junior Ahmed Dido finished right behind Walters in 18th place in 17:20. Junior Issa Aman finished in 20th place in 17:26.
In the girls race, North finished in seventh place with 183 points. Johnston won with 22 points.
Junior Lillian Garay finished in 23rd place in 20:43.30 and sophomore Nicole Zuehl was 33rd in 21:43.90.