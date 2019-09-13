SIOUX CITY -- It’s a good thing Brady Wavrunek has young legs.
The North High freshman -- all 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds of him -- was the workhorse as the Stars clipped city rival West 20-19 for their first football win of the season Friday night at Olsen Stadium.
Wavrunek carried a whopping 40 times in just his third high school game, grinding out 158 yards and scoring two touchdowns. His scoring runs of 19 and 3 yards came during a second-quarter flurry that saw the Stars overcome a two-touchdown deficit to grab the lead.
The game-winning touchdown came with 1:21 left in the third quarter when Dante Hansen turned a short pass from Gavin Hauge into a 90-yard score.
That came just two plays after West regained the lead, 19-14, on a 21-yard pass from Kaleb French to Michael Duax.
There was no scoring in either the second or fourth quarters.
“We won, but we dug ourselves holes,” North Coach Mitch Mohr said. “We had our chances to blow this out, but West played very hard and it was a hard-fought game.”
Both teams had chances to get on the board in the final stanza.
After a 50-yard pass from Abel Harker -- the third West quarterback of the game -- to Keavian Hayes moved the ball from the West 15 to the North 35-yard line, the Wolverines stalled, turning it over on downs.
Wavrunek ripped off what looked like a lengthy run for North, but the play was nullified because of a block in the back penalty.
That forced the Stars to line up in punt formation with just over three minutes remaining. On the play, North’s punter fielded the snap on one knee, which meant the ball was blown dead at the North 26, giving West a golden opportunity.
However, two plays later, a Harker pass was tipped and wound up in the hands of North’s Hayden Allan. The Stars were able to run out the remaining three minutes, with Wavrunek sealing the victory on a 6-yard carry on 4th and 1.
“It was kind of a get that monkey off our back type of thing,” Mohr said. “We’re getting better every week and have to keep improving because we have a lot of winnable games moving forward.”
Hauge took over for starter Landon Lovrien late in the second half. He wound up completing 6 of 12 passes for 145 yards.
However, the Stars couldn’t have won it without the sturdy legs of Wavrunek.
“He carried our team tonight, we’d like to put some weight on him and he’ll be running some people over,” Mohr said. “He’s an intelligent football player. He loves football and that’s what we’re trying to get here at North, kids who are passionate about football.”
West’s defense accounted for the game’s first touchdown when Estevan Quintana scooped up a fumble and raced 79 yards two minutes into the second quarter.
The Wolverines increased their lead to 13-0 when French threw a 78-yard touchdown pass to Hayes just over a minute later. Hayes did most of the work after hauling in the short pass, outracing the defense to the end zone.
Wavrunek got North on the board with a 19-yard scamper at the 5:07 mark of the second quarter and added a 3-yard plunge with 13 seconds remaining before halftime.
A pass interference call on 4th and 5 from the 13 let the Stars off the hook. Jack Lloyd’s extra point kick made it 14-13 at halftime.
“Our kids played hard the whole game, it was just missed opportunities,” West Coach Jon Schmitz said. “We had a lull in the second quarter and let them back in it. We got comfortable after a couple big plays.
“Our quarterback (Devin Frye) went down on the second series of the game. We played hard in the second half. We got beat up a little bit, but it’s on to the next game. We just have to trust the process and get better every game.”
Church had 107 yards passing from the Wolverines, who slipped to 0-3 on the season. Hayes had four catches for 143 yards, including the long touchdown play.
North is at Le Mars next Friday to christen the Bulldogs’ renovated footdball facility. West, meanwhile, plays at Bishop Heelan.