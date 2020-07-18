Sioux City North earns shot at No. 1 Fort Dodge

SIOUX CITY -- The old saying goes, to beat the best you have to play the best.
Well, North High will get its shot at the best after clobbering city rival East 13-0 in three innings in an Iowa Class 5A regional softball semifinal Saturday at North.
North, now 9-10, erupted for eight runs in the first inning and ended the game by run-rule with five more in the third.
That means the Stars will travel to Fort Dodge on Tuesday for a regional final against No. 1-ranked Fort Dodge at Harlan Rogers Complex.
That, of course, is the home of the Iowa Girls State Softball Tournament and the winner will earn a state tournament berth.
“I just told the girls, what a better opportunity?” North Coach Brent Eickholt said. “If you’re going to be state champions, you have to be the best. Having the opportunity to play Fort Dodge is a great experience and we’re going to go play North High softball.”
That was certainly good enough in this one as 12 batters came to the plate for the Stars in the first inning. Eight of those wound up crossing the plate.
Losing pitcher Evie Larson has been battling a foot injury and had all kinds of trouble in the opening frame. However, some of it wasn’t her doing.
Larson walked leadoff hitter Olivia O’Brien before Avery Beller hit a slow grounder to third. The Black Raiders’ third baseman uncorked a high throw, allowing O’Brien to score all the way from first base and Beller to move to third.
Then, Bailey Anderson hit another grounder to third and East tried for a play at the plate, but Beller slid in safely. The next batter struck out but reached safely on a passed ball on the third strike.
After a hit batsmen, Karsyn Hicks hit an RBI single, Olivia Baier a two-run double and Natalie Rasmussen plated another run with a bunt single.
Before the inning ended, O’Brien knocked in a run on a fielders choice bunt and Beller made it 8-0 with a sacrifice fly to center field.
Lexi Plathe replaced Larson before the inning ended and retired North in order in the second. East, though, never recorded an out in the bottom of the third.
Hicks hit a leadoff double and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Beller got an RBI when she was plunked with the bases loaded and the game ended on a two-run double to deep center by Bailey Anderson.
“I always preach we have to be the ones to punch somebody in the mouth first and the last seven or eight games we haven’t done that,” Eickholt said. “So I said the slate is clear, this is a brand new season, you have a chance to redeem your season, now it’s our turn to punch somebody in the mouth and they did that.”
Winning pitcher Courtney Johnson gave up just one hit, a two-out double by Kilie Junck in the first inning.
“Courtney, for the most part, has been pitching from behind,” Eickholt said. “We’re a pretty good team and if we can get the lead and not have to play from behind, I think we’re pretty good.”
It was definitely a learning experience for East Coach Bubba Malenosky, in his first season of coaching softball. The Black Raiders finished with a 9-13 mark.
“You have to come ready to play every day and tonight wasn’t our night,” Malenosky said. “I’ve been telling the girls there are peaks and valleys in life and this is a valley.
“I love coaching these kids and it was fun. Hopefully I get to do it for awhile. We’re young, so hopefully they take my lead and start working hard.”
North won the rubber game between the schools after they split a doubleheader during the regular season.
