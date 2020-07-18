Sioux City North earns shot at No. 1 Fort Dodge

Larson walked leadoff hitter Olivia O’Brien before Avery Beller hit a slow grounder to third. The Black Raiders’ third baseman uncorked a high throw, allowing O’Brien to score all the way from first base and Beller to move to third.

Then, Bailey Anderson hit another grounder to third and East tried for a play at the plate, but Beller slid in safely. The next batter struck out but reached safely on a passed ball on the third strike.

After a hit batsmen, Karsyn Hicks hit an RBI single, Olivia Baier a two-run double and Natalie Rasmussen plated another run with a bunt single.

Before the inning ended, O’Brien knocked in a run on a fielders choice bunt and Beller made it 8-0 with a sacrifice fly to center field.

Lexi Plathe replaced Larson before the inning ended and retired North in order in the second. East, though, never recorded an out in the bottom of the third.

Hicks hit a leadoff double and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Beller got an RBI when she was plunked with the bases loaded and the game ended on a two-run double to deep center by Bailey Anderson.