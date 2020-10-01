Sioux City North gets game-winning score in final minutes against West

SIOUX CITY -- Last year’s game between the North and West football teams came down to the wire. The 2020 edition was no different.
North running back Brady Wavrunek scored the go-ahead touchdown Thursday at Olsen Stadium with 2 minutes, 40 seconds left in the game to give the Stars (3-3) a 29-22 win.
Evan Helvig started off the drive with a 7-yard run, but Wavrunek ran the next two plays into West territory.
Helvig caught a pass to get to the 20, then three plays later, Wavrunek scored from 13 yards out on a third down play.
North was the first team to put points up on the scoreboard, just 76 seconds into the game.
That scoring play came on the first play of North’s second drive, which was set up off a Wolverines turnover by Drew Benson.
North quarterback Gavin Hauge found Dante Hansen from 40 yards out, and Hansen got past the Wolverines secondary.
Hansen wasn’t done there, though.
He scored his second touchdown of the night on an interception return from West quarterback Keenan Hegna.
The Wolverines (0-6) had to call timeout before that play, but Hegna’s throw went right to Hansen. He went down the far-side sideline, and found the end zone without much of a contest with 6:07 left in the first quarter.
Then, North added to its lead with a Jack Lloyd 19-yard field goal. That drive was punctuated by a Helvig 45-yard catch where he ran down his team’s sideline to get the Stars in goal-to-go range.
West’s Marcus Jones set up the Wolverine’ only first half score with an interception of Hauge. The Wolverines got to set up shop from the North 38-yard-line. They needed five plays to find the end zone, and they got there with a 28-yard touchdown pass caught by Lamarion Mothershead with 10:09 left in the second quarter.
Mothershead got his first touchdown catch of the season and he broke the 100-yard mark on the season on Thursday night.
West forced another North turnover, as Helvig was stripped of the ball after catching a Hauge screen pass.
The Stars, however, gave the ball right back. Brayden Allan caught his third interception of the season off a tipped pass, which gave North a 38-yard field to work with.
The Stars took advantage of that short field, as Hansen picked up his third scoring play of the night with a 14-yard catch.
Hauge threw a strike over the middle to Hansen, who caught the pass around the West 6, and Hansen scored from there.
West had a chance to score late in the final seconds of the half.
The Wolverines got as close to the North 15 with 6 seconds left, but the Stars’ defense broke up a Hegna throw to the end zone.
West trailed 22-7 at the half, but the Wolverines controlled the clock throughout the second half.
The Wolverines’ opening drive went 62 yards on 15 plays, and Benson was the guy that the Wolverines relied on.
On that drive, Benson had 11 touches, including his final one. That was a 5-yard touchdown run with 3:29 remaining in the second half.
Then, the Wolverines got the ball back in less than 3 minutes by forcing North to go three-and-out.
West had a chance to score on fourth down, as Keavian Hayes was open in the end zone, but the Wolverines sophomore just couldn’t reel in the pass from Keenan Hegna.
Hayes got a second chance in the fourth quarter, however.
With 6:19 left in the game, Hayes kept moving his feet from the 2-yard-line and got the ball across the goal line, with a lot of help from the West offensive line.
West needed to score the 2-point conversion to tie the game, and Hayes did just that on a wildcat play that was run to the left side.
But North marched down the field and got the game-winning score from Wavrunek.
