Sioux City North gets game-winning score in final minutes against West

The Wolverines got as close to the North 15 with 6 seconds left, but the Stars’ defense broke up a Hegna throw to the end zone.

West trailed 22-7 at the half, but the Wolverines controlled the clock throughout the second half.

The Wolverines’ opening drive went 62 yards on 15 plays, and Benson was the guy that the Wolverines relied on.

On that drive, Benson had 11 touches, including his final one. That was a 5-yard touchdown run with 3:29 remaining in the second half.

Then, the Wolverines got the ball back in less than 3 minutes by forcing North to go three-and-out.

West had a chance to score on fourth down, as Keavian Hayes was open in the end zone, but the Wolverines sophomore just couldn’t reel in the pass from Keenan Hegna.

Hayes got a second chance in the fourth quarter, however.

With 6:19 left in the game, Hayes kept moving his feet from the 2-yard-line and got the ball across the goal line, with a lot of help from the West offensive line.

West needed to score the 2-point conversion to tie the game, and Hayes did just that on a wildcat play that was run to the left side.

But North marched down the field and got the game-winning score from Wavrunek.

