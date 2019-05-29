COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- North and Council Bluffs played a tight Class 3A regional game but one goal separated the two teams. Thomas Jefferson scored in the 33rd minute and North couldn't get the equalizer in a 1-0 loss.
North ends the season with a 9-7 record.
"The girls played extremely well. There was a 10 to 15 minute stretch where we took our foot off the pedal and they capitalized. We gameplanned well and TJ played well and is a technical team," North coach Jesse Castillo said. "The season ended up being better than I thought it would. We were 5-0 at one point and that was surprising with what we lost last year. I am proud of the group. They are young and I am looking forward to the future."
North had six shots in the match and three were on goal. Sedrena Phillips had six saves for North.