Sioux City North has reason for optimism going into 2020

"With the schedule we have now, and it's still very local, there's no reason to leave this area ever. We have some tough games with Heelan, East and Marshalltown and we are very excited about them."

Last season North played in its fair share of lopsided games. All eight losses were by double-digits and the closest defeat was by 11 points to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln to open the season (29-18).

Part of the reason for the lopsided scores was because North's offense struggled to move the ball consistently with plenty of three-and-outs, leaving its defense on the field longer that it should've been.

"We are going to (focus) more on time management," Mohr said. "We are still going to play fast but we are going to control our tempos. I know our run game is going to be that much better with Brady (Wavrunek) back. Having a successful run game is going to be how we control the clock."

Wavrunek, a sophomore running back, is coming off an impressive freshman season in which he ran for 851 yards and six touchdowns on 202 carries, a 4.2 yards per carry average.

Wavrunek added 20 pounds to his frame and comes in at 185 pounds.