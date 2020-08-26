Sioux City North has reason for optimism going into 2020

SIOUX CITY -- There's reason for optimism for the North High football team this season.
In Mitch Mohr's previous four seasons, the Stars won five games. Even before Mohr took over at North, the Stars struggled. The last winning season for the school was 2010. The last time they won more than two games was 2014.
But the schedule might play in North's favor this season. With everyone qualifying for the playoffs because of the shortened seven-game schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Stars will be in the postseason for the first time since 2013.
After having to rework its schedule after the switch from nine games to seven games, North only has two teams on the seven-game slate that had winning records last season -- East (6-3) and Marshalltown (5-4). And instead of having to travel across the state to face Marshalltown, the Stars are hosting that contest.
So after a 1-8 season, Mohr feels good about his team's chances.
"We love our schedule and have very high expectations," Mohr said. "We bring everybody back, so we have tons of experience and we are still young. Junior, sophomore heavy. We are going into every game expecting to win. It feels different this year and our kids feel different, too.
"With the schedule we have now, and it's still very local, there's no reason to leave this area ever. We have some tough games with Heelan, East and Marshalltown and we are very excited about them."
Last season North played in its fair share of lopsided games. All eight losses were by double-digits and the closest defeat was by 11 points to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln to open the season (29-18).
Part of the reason for the lopsided scores was because North's offense struggled to move the ball consistently with plenty of three-and-outs, leaving its defense on the field longer that it should've been.
"We are going to (focus) more on time management," Mohr said. "We are still going to play fast but we are going to control our tempos. I know our run game is going to be that much better with Brady (Wavrunek) back. Having a successful run game is going to be how we control the clock."
Wavrunek, a sophomore running back, is coming off an impressive freshman season in which he ran for 851 yards and six touchdowns on 202 carries, a 4.2 yards per carry average.
Wavrunek added 20 pounds to his frame and comes in at 185 pounds.
"He's going to be a workhorse. He has worked his tail off all summer," Mohr said. "What he can do this season, who knows? Brady only weighed 150 last year so to do what he did at his size and coming in this year at 185, if he stays healthy, he's going to have a really good season."
Wavrunek will be helped with experience upfront. The Stars return juniors Grant Nieuwendorp, Izaiah Truitt and Tyler Fry on the line.
"We brought in a new offensive line coach and he's a huge asset to the team," Mohr said. "We will only be starting one senior on the line potentially so bringing back all of that youth, everyone got experience last year. Both of our lines are going to be solid."
Senior Gavin Hauge is back at quarterback but he struggled completing passes last season. He threw for 1,241 yards but threw 12 interceptions compared to eight touchdowns and completed only 40.2 percent of his passes.
Mohr said Hauge has made strides in the off-season.
"He is night and day better than he was last year," Mohr said. "He is making reads and he's more comfortable in the offense. He's seeing the defenses better. He's grown into that leadership role. We have a lot of young quarterbacks below him and he's done a great job mentoring them. He's going to have a good season."
If Hauge is more accurate this season, he has the weapons around him in the passing game. Senior Dante Hansen caught 37 passes for 779 yards, a 21.1 yard per catch average, and nine touchdowns. Senior Evan Helvig caught 16 passes for 241 yards and a score.
"Offensively, we have weapons everywhere," Mohr said. "We have five or six people that can take it every time they touch it. Skill position wise, we are deep."
The Stars will lean on their defensive line to begin the season with three starters back with juniors Callan Grant-Morris and Wyatt Elgert along with Truitt. Grant-Morris had seven tackles for loss last season and Truitt had six.
"Our defensive line is going to be our staple," Mohr said.
The Stars also return two starting defensive backs with Hansen and senior Josiah Lynam. Hansen had 23.5 tackles last season.
"If teams want to air it out against us, I believe we will have the best secondary in the area," Mohr said.
Linebacker is the one spot on the Stars defense that needs more depth. Sophomore Jacob Kyle is the only starter back and he had 14.5 tackles last season.
"We have some guys that want to fill," Mohr said. "We will have a good rotation at linebacker. We have four there that we are moving around and all will play a ton."
North opens the season on Aug. 28 at South Sioux City.
