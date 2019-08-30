COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- Sioux City North dug itself an 18-0 hole in the first half against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln. The Stars attempted to come back but fell short 29-18 on Friday in the season opener.
The Lynx went up 18-0 with 1:20 remaining in the half.
The Stars scored for the first time when Gavin Hague hit Dante Hansen for a 16-yard touchdown pass with 16.3 seconds left before the half.
Those six points were all the Stars had until the fourth quarter as the Lynx went up 26-6.
With 11:57 left, Brady Wavrunek scored on a 16-yard run as the Stars cut the lead to 26-12. But the Lynx answered back and went up 29-12 with 4:45 left.
The Stars got another score before the end of the game but fell 29-18.